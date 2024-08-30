Astronauts stuck in space scheduled to return in early 2025

Elon Musk's SpaceX’s Dragon capsule will be used to bring the astronauts back home between February and March 2025.

"What's the weirdest place you have been stuck?" Astronauts wouldn't answer 'space' to this question because it is a dream come true to be able to travel into space. However, astronauts Barry “Butch” E. Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Lyn Williams have been stuck in space for three months - a trip which was supposed to last for eight days. NASA said they were only scheduled to be on Boeing's Starliner space capsule at the International Space Station for eight days. Still, the two will remain in space for an extended period due to safety concerns.

According to a report released this week, "NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) announced during a news conference that it would use Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Dragon capsule to bring him the two astronauts trapped in Space for nearly three months. "Reportedly, the aeronautics agency lacks confidence in getting the duo home in their troubled Boeing Starliner capsule — which launched on June 5 and was due on June 14. However, upon their scheduled return to Earth, the astronauts experienced helium leaks and propulsion problems with the Starliner, leaving them stranded at the International Space Station." (Instagram)

'The Today Show' interviewed NASA to discuss their take on the astronaut duo being stuck in space, and they were confident that they had enough food to last them till their scheduled return, which would be any time between February and March 2025.

Watch as the team at NASA explains that they are confident in their decision and are praised for their prioritisation of safety. Video courtesy of YouTube.

Image Courtesy of YouTube