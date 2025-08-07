From amputation to endurance: Travis Warwick-Oliver’s comeback

In this powerful episode of The Comeback, Carol Ofori sits down with Travis Warwick-Oliver, also known as Turbo Trav- a South African amputee athlete, motivational speaker, and founder of Rejuvenate SA.

Travis shares the story behind the motocross accident that led to the amputation of his right leg below the knee, and the mental, physical, and emotional hurdles he faced on the road to recovery. Within just 14 months, he returned to the trail, competing in the Ultra Trail Drakensberg UTD 160 and later completing his first Comrades Marathon.

But Travis’s story is about more than endurance. It’s about finding purpose in the face of loss and using his platform to bring mobility aids and hope to others through his non-profit organisation, Rejuvenate SA.

Whether you're an athlete, someone facing a tough season, or simply in need of inspiration, this episode will move you.

Listen to or watch the full episode below.