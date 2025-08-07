From amputation to endurance: Travis Warwick-Oliver’s comeback
Updated | By ECR Podcasts
After a life-changing motocross accident, Travis Warwick-Oliver defied all odds. From amputation to ultra-endurance running, his comeback is a masterclass in grit, purpose, and redefining possibility.
In this powerful episode of The Comeback, Carol Ofori sits down with Travis Warwick-Oliver, also known as Turbo Trav- a South African amputee athlete, motivational speaker, and founder of Rejuvenate SA.
Travis shares the story behind the motocross accident that led to the amputation of his right leg below the knee, and the mental, physical, and emotional hurdles he faced on the road to recovery. Within just 14 months, he returned to the trail, competing in the Ultra Trail Drakensberg UTD 160 and later completing his first Comrades Marathon.
But Travis’s story is about more than endurance. It’s about finding purpose in the face of loss and using his platform to bring mobility aids and hope to others through his non-profit organisation, Rejuvenate SA.
Whether you're an athlete, someone facing a tough season, or simply in need of inspiration, this episode will move you.
Listen to or watch the full episode below.
In last week's episode of The Comeback with Carol Ofori, we met Michelle Chetty, a woman who turned life’s toughest moments into a mission of empowerment and change. Michelle faced major challenges early on. She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of eight and survived a serious car accident just a year later. But Michelle refused to be defined by her circumstances.
Instead, she set out to find purpose, a journey that would lead her to establish Epic Youth Matters, an organisation focused on empowering young people and tackling gender-based violence. Her commitment to helping others is deeply personal, rooted in her own struggles with health and self-image. She has since turned those experiences into a powerful drive to create change.
Listen or watch below.
