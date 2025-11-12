Amor Couture, a fashion dream realised by Sita Hiralal

Carol Ofori celebrates Sita Hiralal as her Woman Crush Wednesday today. Many girls dream of becoming a fashion heiress, with access to the best clothes and accessories, and the ability to help others transform their style. Sita Hiralal was born in Durban and always had a passion for fashion. Having grown up in a home that valued creativity, she was encouraged to pursue her interests, which ultimately led to her discovery of the transformative power of fashion. What's remarkable, though, is that this foundation of exploration from a young age led to her remarkably innovative career, which spans over two decades.

Hiralal, who started her career as a retail assistant, is now the proud owner of Amor Couture located at Umhlanga's Oceans Mall. It was here that her eye for detail and innate understanding of customer needs drove her to rise in the industry. She is a stellar example of someone who turned their passion into purpose. Hiralal would curate and style outfits that were in line with what the customers wanted, and this is what made her stand out from the crowd. This chapter of her life not only allowed her to gain experience but also to understand how the retail industry works. From this experience, Hiralal bloomed and took on several roles in prominent retail companies, each one bringing her a step closer to realising her dream. She gained influence in the field and was known for her innovative approach to retail management. Her strategies in marketing, merchandising and customer service are said to have revolutionised each business she was a part of.

It was in 2020, a year that brought uncertainty and fear into the lives of many, that she turned her lifelong dream into reality by establishing her own high-end fashion retail store, Amor Couture, in Durban’s prestigious Oceans Mall. As the director and head stylist, she curated a collection of high-end fashion brands that echoed sophistication, elegance, and modernity. Amor Couture was not just a store; it was a reflection of Sita’s vision of fashion as an art form. Her meticulous attention to detail ensured that every piece in the store resonated with quality and style, offering clients an unparalleled shopping experience. Hiralal's motto for her business is, "At Amor Couture, you arrive as clients and leave as friends". For the love of fashion, indeed, check out a fellow Durbanite and woman crush, Aldytha da Silva, enjoying some retail therapy at Amor Couture, courtesy of Instagram.

What brands can I find at Amor Couture? One of the standout features at Amor Couture is its exclusivity to high-end fashion brands from around the globe. Hiralal's eye for detail, luxury and quality has allowed her to curate brands such as Moschino, Versace, and Cavalli, transforming her store into a haven for fashion connoisseurs.

Personally meeting fashion icons like Donatella Versace and Roberto Cavalli has enriched her understanding of fashion as an intricate art, solidifying her store's reputation as a premier destination for the finest in haute couture. These connections have been instrumental in bringing exclusive pieces to Durban, making Amor Couture a standout boutique that epitomises global luxury and style.

Hiralal remains humble in her success as she prizes giving back to the community. She has initiated various programmes aimed at empowering young women in the fashion industry, providing them with the skills and opportunities to thrive. Her philanthropic efforts have made a significant impact, fostering a new generation of fashion professionals who look up to her as a role model.

What's in store for Amor Couture's future? As Hiralal looks to the future, she envisions Amor Couture expanding its footprint across South Africa and beyond. Her plans include launching an exclusive line of clothing that reflects her unique style philosophy and further enhancing the customer experience through innovative retail technologies. Hiralal's journey is far from over; it is a continuous evolution of creativity, passion, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Image Supplied