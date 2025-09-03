Aletta Rochat, the first African to become International President of Toastmasters
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Aletta Rochat has made history as the first person in Africa to be the International President of Toastmasters, a nonprofit educational organisation.
Aletta Rochat has made history as the first person in Africa to be the International President of Toastmasters, a nonprofit educational organisation.
If you've ever felt nervous about delivering a speech or just communicating a point across to your team, then you will be pleased to know that there are people who can help you overcome that difficulty.
Today's Woman Crush Wednesday, Aletta Rochat, is passionate about helping people learn how to speak professionally. She is InnerLifeSkills® Wisdom Partner and Certified Coach who has harnessed the power of speaking, helping people around the world use communication effectively.
Not only has she earned a name for herself in the world of communication and coaching, but she has also made history. Rochat was installed as Toastmasters 2025–2026 International President, the first member from Africa to hold that position.
Rochat is also the 10th woman in a century to have become the International President at Toastmasters. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organisation that helps people become effective communicators.
As a naturally astute people person, Rochat says that social interaction "feeds her soul".
Rochat describes leading, coaching, and training as her “happy place.” Based in Cape Town, she enjoys walking, hiking, and occasionally running half marathons with a spirited group of women known as the "Wonder Women."
According to her public profile: "(Rochat) has published two books on public speaking. Her professional background in marketing management gives her great insights into the dynamics of the workplace.
As an international director for Toastmasters International, she works to refine best practices in the world of communication and leadership."
Rochat believes that far too often, people miss out on great opportunities because they aren't able to efficiently and confidently express themselves. Her process of coaching helps build confidence, influence, and executive presence.
Listen to the full interview between Carol Ofori and Aletta Rochat below.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Supplied
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 9 hours ago