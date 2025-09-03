Aletta Rochat, the first African to become International President of Toastmasters

If you've ever felt nervous about delivering a speech or just communicating a point across to your team, then you will be pleased to know that there are people who can help you overcome that difficulty.

Today's Woman Crush Wednesday, Aletta Rochat, is passionate about helping people learn how to speak professionally. She is InnerLifeSkills® Wisdom Partner and Certified Coach who has harnessed the power of speaking, helping people around the world use communication effectively.

Not only has she earned a name for herself in the world of communication and coaching, but she has also made history. Rochat was installed as Toastmasters 2025–2026 International President, the first member from Africa to hold that position.