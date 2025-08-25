8-year-old UK girl shares love of reading with book donation to KZN

The love of reading and books is not always attainable for many communities worldwide. And while it may be a global issue, it becomes even more real and worrisome when it's happening to school kids in our beloved province, KwaZulu-Natal.

World Book and Copyright Day was held in April and is set aside to promote the love of reading and books. However, children in schools in the northern parts of KZN, particularly Nkandla, cannot celebrate this day much.

When Althaeá Dickinson, an eight-year-old from York, England, learned that children from this area could not enjoy World Book Day, she made it her personal mission to change this.

In 2024, Dickinson became the youngest Bambisanani Partnership volunteer and made a stellar contribution of 1,091 reading books to primary schools in this KZN region.