7 places in KZN to get your Diwali sweetmeats

If you haven't yet made your Diwali parcels and are looking for some help, we have found some bakers around KZN who may be able to assist.

Diwali is around the corner, and for those too busy to bake, we have found seven bakers around KZN who can help. While Diwali is a traditional time for many Hindus to celebrate the values of togetherness, giving, love, good over evil, and bringing light to one another, it can be strenuous to prepare for when you are working and have a family to care for. This is why many people choose to outsource their Diwali parcels, so it saves time and allows them to focus on family. While many places might have already reached their capacity for orders, we found seven suppliers around KZN, many of whom courier nationwide, who are still open for orders. 1. Cakes by Ansh Cakes by Ansh, owned by Ansharia Anandlal, is a home industry business located in Newlands, Durban. Anandlal specialises in gourmet bakes and savouries, including eggless items, and has recently added a range of vegan options to the menu. For Diwali, here's what she is offering: Sweetmeats made with pure butter ghee

Pure butter biscuits

Rangoli and Standard tray-baked cakes

Cupcakes

Ready to deliver gifting

Chevda

Assorted frozen savouries

Vegetarian savouries without onions, garlic and mushrooms When will Diwali orders be closing? Cakes by Ansh will be closing this Sunday, 12 October. Take a look at some of her options below. You can call her on 0618506426 to place your orders.

Supplied by Ansharia Anandlal

2. Decadence by Linsy Linsy Domanlall, a self-taught baker with 12 years of experience in the industry, owns Decadence by Linsy. She specialises in novelty cakes year-round and serves the Durban area and surrounding regions. "My passion for baking has led me to open a pop-up store that's based in Amanzimtoti. We offer a wide selection of sweet treats, including cakes, biscuits, cake pops, cupcakes, and more. We can be found on all Social media handles as Decadence_by_Linsy," she says. Decadence by Linsy will also be at the Durban Diwali Fair this weekend. You can contact Decadence by Linsy on 074 783 7600.

Supplied by Linsy Domanlall

3. Indulge by Liz Indulge by Liz is a home-based bakery located in Escombe, Queensburgh. Elizabeth Anne Varden is the owner and opened her business in 2019. Varden holds a Bachelor's Degree in Consumer Science with a focus on Food and Nutrition and has worked in the food industry for over 10 years. "Indulge by Liz was opened after my passion for baking grew. It started with baking cakes for the family," says Varden. "My business specialises in personalised buttercream cakes, decadent desserts, and beautifully curated sweetmeats. All items are made with the best ingredients available." To place your order with Indulge by Liz, get in touch with her on WhatsApp or call 082 634 1962. When will Diwali orders be closing? Varden will be closing her Diwali orders on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

Supplied by Elizabeth Anne Varden

4. Mamma Miahs Miah Menoka Dawood owns Mamma Miahs. She has a formal background in graphic design and her journey into the baking world happened unexpectedly. "I initially joined a bakery in an administrative role. Still, it wasn’t long before my creativity and passion led me into the kitchen — where I quickly advanced to Head Decorator and Production Manager," she says. "After seven years of hands-on experience and growth in the industry, I decided to pursue my own vision. Mamma Miahs was born out of a desire to combine artistry, quality, and affordability in a way that felt authentic and accessible." Mamma Miahs has been in operation for eight years and has grown into a beloved local brand. Dawood opened her first retail store in 2024 in Phoenix. "This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as we continue to grow while staying true to our core values," says Dawood about her store opening. You can contact Mamma Miahs on 066 123 6262. When will Diwali orders be closing? Mamma Miahs will be closing on Thursday, 16 October 2025.

Supplied by Miah Menoka Dawood

5. Ruksana Creations Ruksana Creations was born from a passion for baking and a love for sweet treats. Ruksana Khan founded her business in 1997 and is based in Chatsworth. She opened her business with the purpose of sharing her delicious creations with the world. "My love for baking began at a tender age of eight, where I spent countless hours in the kitchen with my mom, learning the secrets of delectable treats. My treats are known for their unique flavours and beautiful presentation," said Ruksana. "Being technologically challenged, I am assisted by my daughter-in-law, Mariam, whose talents are displayed in advertising, presentation and the pressures of running an SMME." Ruksana's Creations will close once it reaches capacity. To order, you can contact them on WhatsApp or call 084 678 6433.

Supplied by Ruksana Creations

6. Smiles by Suviii Suvena Sanushka Haripersad is a 28-year-old entrepreneur who is the creative force and proud owner of Smiles By Suviii, a home-based business in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal. With a passion for creating smiles since 2018, Suvena offers a diverse range of specially curated gifts for every occasion, thoughtfully designed to suit all budgets. Even better, her beautiful creations can be delivered right to your doorstep, anywhere in South Africa! When will Diwali orders be closing? Don’t miss out on her exclusive Diwali range—orders close on Monday, 13 October. If you have any questions or would like to place your order, please contact Suvena at 081 792 5624.

Supplied by Suvena Sanushka Haripersad

7. The Chef's Touch Magz Raju, a professional chef, is the owner of The Chef's Touch, a home-based catering business in Athlone Park, Amanzimtoti. "Known for my savoury and sweet treats. I offer everything from platters to indulgent cupcakes. This Diwali, I've focused on traditional flavours with a modern twist," says Raju. You can find The Chef's Touch on social media platforms. When will Diwali orders be closing? Diwali orders will be closing on Monday, 13 October, and there are limited gifting items available. You can contact Magz on 069 245 3755 to place your orders.

Supplied by Magz Raju

