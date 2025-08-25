5 ideas on how to get a 'spring' in your step ahead of September

Spring is almost here, and apart from making time to make Spring hats for your kids' school projects, here are some lifestyle considerations to implement.

Spring is almost here, and apart from making time to make Spring hats for your kids' school projects, here are some lifestyle considerations to implement.

While some say we don't experience the cold during winter in KwaZulu-Natal, many KZNers might disagree. We must admit that our warm days have a way of masking the cold in subtle ways. As the day progresses, winter in KZN leaves us with a healthy dose of vitamin D and a shed of our jackets, as we hit the midday warmth. That's not to say that we don't experience a version of cold compared to our warmer days. Nevertheless, it is almost time for the traditional switch to the month of Spring. This means it's time to reset, refocus, and realign your days to match all that is fresh and blooming.

Read more: Give your dry skin some TLC this winter

Here are five ideas to help you spring into action ahead of spring this September. 1. Spring clean Traditionally, spring cleaning is done during spring, hence the name. However, it should be done regularly to avoid a buildup of unwanted items. You can use this time to organise your spaces to eliminate things that no longer serve you. Purge the old and make space for the new. 2. Shift your budget Look at your savings as you approach the last stretch of 2025. Relook at your priorities, adapt your meal budgets to suit more fresh produce. If you don't already have an automated income transfer into a savings account, you should start there. As the financially savvy Warren Buffett said, "Do not save what is left after spending; instead, spend what is left after saving." 3. Donate After spring cleaning, organise your piles into donations, throw-out, or sell. If you have oversized items that are still in good condition, by all means, look at Facebook Marketplace or Yaga to sell them. Otherwise, donating is a great way to continue the story of your prized possessions. Plus, it leaves you feeling grateful and fulfilled when you can make someone else feel good by meeting their needs.

Read more: How to clean your house quickly for unexpected guests

4. Make plans Planning shouldn't be something that you shy away from. It allows you to live fully and more consciously. You should plan how you want the rest of the year to go. Whether that means taking small steps to plan out your weekends and which markets you would like to visit or bigger plans, like where you're going this December holiday, start planning. Plus, if you consider going away this December, you might already be late with your plans, so get to it. 5. Think about 2026 priorities It's that time of the year when there is still hope. Hope that you will accomplish all the things you set out to do at the beginning of the year. One thing that will help you move into the end of the year with some confidence is clearly defining what you can expect from 2026. For example, consider school fees, transportation, uniforms, potentially finding a new job, and January expenses, all of which factor into your planning. If you have been less than eager to get on with your 2025 goals, then it's time to be realistic about your current goals. Make the necessary changes to get things back in order or edit them rationally.

Image Courtesy of iStock