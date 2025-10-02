5 free things to do in Durban this school holiday
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
On a tight budget? We have some fun, free activities for the kids to enjoy this October school holidays.
The school holidays don't have to make a dent in your pocket. You can still plan a fun time out with the kids and make it cost-effective.
It pays to be resourceful and savvy in this economy. However, as a parent, it can be daunting when your kids constantly want to do something fun and you don't always have the funds to make it happen.
But don't fret, we have come up with a list of cheap things you can do in and around Durban.
Free things to do in Durban this holiday:
1. Plan a picnic at the Durban Botanical Gardens
With free entry, you can explore Africa's oldest surviving Botanical Gardens with the kids. You can choose to have a picnic and set up a fun 'spot the bird, plant or flower' activity to keep the kids entertained.
2. Take a hike at Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve
The Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve serves as an excellent escape for the whole family. The nature reserve opens from 6 am to 6 pm and is home to over 200 species of birds.
The fresh air and the sound of nature make for the perfect combination to bring calm to you and the kids. There are guided walks daily at 9 am and 11 am.
3. DIY indoor movie screenings
You can be the hero of your school holiday story when the weather is not worthy of a day out by hosting a home movie screening.
Set the scene by making popcorn and allowing the kids to create a cosy movie setup in your lounge or family room. If you are aiming for gold, consider setting up a movie marathon to make it a memorable experience.
This is not only a cost-effective option, but also has the perks of allowing the kids to watch in their pyjamas and enjoy unlimited snacks and movies without time restrictions.
4. Visit the KwaMuhle Museum
The museum is a great option to keep kids engaged in their scholarly pursuits during the holidays. Entrance is free, and the museum is open daily from 8:30 am to 4 pm (Monday to Friday) and 08:30 am to 12:30 pm on Saturdays.
"The Kwamuhle Museum was once the headquarters of the City's infamous Native Administration Department, as well as serving as the centre of Durban's harsh system of labour control. It has been beautifully transformed into a museum that provides visitors with the opportunity to reflect on the city's urban growth and the history of its residents from a variety of different viewpoints," reads the museum website.
5. Moses Mabhida Stadium and The People's Park Stadium
Allow the kids to have some fun in the sun at the renovated playground at People's Park Stadium.
There's also the Football Fantasy Stadium tour, which allows football fans to walk onto the grounds. R50 per person, children under 12 pay R30 and kids under six enter for free.
To find out more about the above services and activities at the stadium, you can contact Chrisleena Marimuthu | [email protected] | +27 (0) 31 322 9936
