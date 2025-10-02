5 free things to do in Durban this school holiday

The school holidays don't have to make a dent in your pocket. You can still plan a fun time out with the kids and make it cost-effective.

It pays to be resourceful and savvy in this economy. However, as a parent, it can be daunting when your kids constantly want to do something fun and you don't always have the funds to make it happen.

But don't fret, we have come up with a list of cheap things you can do in and around Durban.

Free things to do in Durban this holiday:

1. Plan a picnic at the Durban Botanical Gardens

With free entry, you can explore Africa's oldest surviving Botanical Gardens with the kids. You can choose to have a picnic and set up a fun 'spot the bird, plant or flower' activity to keep the kids entertained.

2. Take a hike at Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve

The Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve serves as an excellent escape for the whole family. The nature reserve opens from 6 am to 6 pm and is home to over 200 species of birds.

The fresh air and the sound of nature make for the perfect combination to bring calm to you and the kids. There are guided walks daily at 9 am and 11 am.