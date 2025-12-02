5 free things to do in Durban North this December

Ke December! Let's welcome the festive season with a smile as we share five things you can do in the Durban North and Umhlanga area.

We're sure you are excited to welcome in the holiday season with open arms, but of course, the holidays require you to have deep pockets. This is why we have compiled a list of five cheap activities to do or places to visit in December.

1. Park Square Market and Movie Night

On Friday, 5 December, Park Square Umhlanga will host a Christmas market, followed by a festive movie screening.

The best part is that the movie screening is absolutely free. The Christmas movie being played is 'Deck the Halls'. You can find out more about the event details here.

2. Umhlanga Farmer's Market

Experience some midweek magic at the Umhlanga Farmer's Market on 206 Autumn Drive in Prestondale, Umhlanga. You can expect to find fresh produce, artisanal goodies and more...

The next market is on Wednesday, 3 December, between 8 am and 12 pm.

Entry to the market is free.