 5 free things to do in Durban North this December
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

5 free things to do in Durban North this December

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Here's a list of five free things to do in Umhlanga this first week of December. 

A view of the playground at Umhlanga Ridge Park
TikTok Screenshot/jowairiyaj

Ke December! Let's welcome the festive season with a smile as we share five things you can do in the Durban North and Umhlanga area. 

We're sure you are excited to welcome in the holiday season with open arms, but of course, the holidays require you to have deep pockets. This is why we have compiled a list of five cheap activities to do or places to visit in December. 

1. Park Square Market and Movie Night

On Friday, 5 December, Park Square Umhlanga will host a Christmas market, followed by a festive movie screening. 

The best part is that the movie screening is absolutely free. The Christmas movie being played is 'Deck the Halls'. You can find out more about the event details here

2. Umhlanga Farmer's Market

Experience some midweek magic at the Umhlanga Farmer's Market on 206 Autumn Drive in Prestondale, Umhlanga. You can expect to find fresh produce, artisanal goodies and more...

The next market is on Wednesday, 3 December, between 8 am and 12 pm. 

Entry to the market is free.

Read more: 5 free things to do in Durban this school holiday

3. Santa's Elf Workshop at Annie's Busy Beez

Take the kids on a magical journey through a beautifully decorated Christmas wonderland at Annie's Busy Beez in Durban North. 

Each year, Annie, the owner of Annie's Busy Beez, opens up Santa's Elf Workshop for kids to send their wish lists to Santa. The lights have officially been switched on, and you can see this at 37 Romsey Grove, Durban North. 

Entry is free.

Read more: Dates for Christmas Night Markets this December in Durban North

4. Umhlanga Ridge Park and Playground

This park is a hit with the locals, but it's also a fun spot to take the kids this holiday. They will love the playground, and there's enough space to kick around a ball, too. 

You can pack a snack bag and head off to this spot on a sunny day. 

5. Line Dancing with MichelleG 

This one has to be one of the best. Michelle G will be hosting one more line dancing class for 2025 on 10 December at Dream Padel in Broadlands, Mount Edgecombe. 

When: 10 December (Wednesday) 2025 at 6:15 pm. 

The first class is absolutely free, and thereafter you pay R80 a class—regular classes to resume in the New Year. Contact Michelle on 079 899 3712. 

You can register here to go to the first class.  

Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of TikTok

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Durban Umhlanga Safe Things to do in KZN

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.