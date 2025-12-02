5 free things to do in Durban North this December
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Here's a list of five free things to do in Umhlanga this first week of December.
Here's a list of five free things to do in Umhlanga this first week of December.
Ke December! Let's welcome the festive season with a smile as we share five things you can do in the Durban North and Umhlanga area.
We're sure you are excited to welcome in the holiday season with open arms, but of course, the holidays require you to have deep pockets. This is why we have compiled a list of five cheap activities to do or places to visit in December.
1. Park Square Market and Movie Night
On Friday, 5 December, Park Square Umhlanga will host a Christmas market, followed by a festive movie screening.
The best part is that the movie screening is absolutely free. The Christmas movie being played is 'Deck the Halls'. You can find out more about the event details here.
2. Umhlanga Farmer's Market
Experience some midweek magic at the Umhlanga Farmer's Market on 206 Autumn Drive in Prestondale, Umhlanga. You can expect to find fresh produce, artisanal goodies and more...
The next market is on Wednesday, 3 December, between 8 am and 12 pm.
Entry to the market is free.
3. Santa's Elf Workshop at Annie's Busy Beez
Take the kids on a magical journey through a beautifully decorated Christmas wonderland at Annie's Busy Beez in Durban North.
Each year, Annie, the owner of Annie's Busy Beez, opens up Santa's Elf Workshop for kids to send their wish lists to Santa. The lights have officially been switched on, and you can see this at 37 Romsey Grove, Durban North.
Entry is free.
4. Umhlanga Ridge Park and Playground
This park is a hit with the locals, but it's also a fun spot to take the kids this holiday. They will love the playground, and there's enough space to kick around a ball, too.
You can pack a snack bag and head off to this spot on a sunny day.
5. Line Dancing with MichelleG
This one has to be one of the best. Michelle G will be hosting one more line dancing class for 2025 on 10 December at Dream Padel in Broadlands, Mount Edgecombe.
When: 10 December (Wednesday) 2025 at 6:15 pm.
The first class is absolutely free, and thereafter you pay R80 a class—regular classes to resume in the New Year. Contact Michelle on 079 899 3712.
You can register here to go to the first class.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Pet-friendly things to do in Durban
It's National Mutt Day, so we made a list of things you can do with your...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
5 free things to do in Durban North this December
Here's a list of five free things to do in Umhlanga this first week of D...Carol Ofori an hour ago