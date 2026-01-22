3-year-old shares the solution to homelessness with his mom

A three-year-old boy shocked his parents when he said no to toys and yes to helping a homeless person.

There's nothing quite like hearing a child's view of the world. Not only are their opinions honest, but they can also be quite entertaining.

A young boy who saw a homeless person sleeping outside a storefront was eager to share his solution with his parents.

Zhaan, a 3-year-old with a big heart, told his parents to go to the bank and get money to help the homeless man.