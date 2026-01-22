3-year-old shares the solution to homelessness with his mom
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
We love how kids' solutions to world problems always seem so simple...
A three-year-old boy shocked his parents when he said no to toys and yes to helping a homeless person.
There's nothing quite like hearing a child's view of the world. Not only are their opinions honest, but they can also be quite entertaining.
A young boy who saw a homeless person sleeping outside a storefront was eager to share his solution with his parents.
Zhaan, a 3-year-old with a big heart, told his parents to go to the bank and get money to help the homeless man.
Apart from giving up his toys to help fix the living conditions experienced by many people, he also said that his parents should bring the man into their car and buy him a house.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@zhaanie02 #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp POV: You’re 3 years old and already planning to end homelessness 🏡💸 & willing to give up his toys to fix the world 🧸➡️🏡 #keepingupwithazhaan #kindnessmatters #compassion ♬ original sound - Zhaany
As we navigate another year of stress and responsibility, it can be daunting to think about helping others when you are struggling to get your own affairs in order.
However, it's the youth who remind us to show kindness even when things are challenging.
Instead of concluding that a child's view of the world is unrealistic, perhaps we should learn from them a little more and follow their lead.
Image Courtesy of iStock
