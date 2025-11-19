10 reasons to shop online this Black Friday
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
While retailers may have made Black Friday specials more inviting, they can still be dangerously deceiving
While retailers may have made Black Friday specials more inviting, they can still be dangerously deceiving
While most people still prefer in-store specials, here's why you should consider shopping online on Black Friday.
As we navigate toward the end of the year, we are adopting an attitude of ease and convenience.
The first step in ensuring a hassle-free festive season is taking advantage of Black Friday specials online. If you need convincing, we have listed 10 reasons why you should shop online this Black Friday.
1. Safety
While you should still stay vigilant while shopping online, as scams are always present, shopping online saves you from worrying about things like pickpockets, constantly keeping an eye out for your kids, and wondering if your card was swiped or cloned.
Plus, you don't have to worry about your car's safety or if someone sneakily stole your car keys.
2. Avoid long queues and crowds
Shopping online saves you from the dreaded long queues and crowds of shoppers. Things can get wild during a sale. When you shop online, the only person you have to arm wrestle in the queue is your sofa cushion.
3. Time saving
Time is a precious commodity that many people often take for granted. You can just be smart with your time and add to the cart instead of waiting for parking at the mall.
4. Price comparison
When you shop online, you can compare prices with a few clicks instead of marching through different stores. Plus, sometimes, you get even luckier because online Black Friday sales offer better discounts.
5. Saves you money
By shopping online, you don't just save on exclusive deals, you also save on travel costs. Plus, you get the items shipped directly to your door, so you save yourself the stress of having to cart your purchases to your car or arrange for delivery help.
6. Access to reviews
While it may be exciting to see the item you want to purchase, shopping online gives you full access to online reviews from people who have already bought and used the item. This can help you make an informed decision.
Online reviews are a great source of information as they reveal insight into the product that the salesperson may not disclose in-store.
7. Stops you from shopping impulsively
Most people will tell you that when they are out shopping in-store, they end up spending more than they anticipated because they make impulse purchases.
These can be costly, but when you shop online, you can make more informed and thoughtful shopping decisions.
Read more: Last minute 'Black Friday' tips
8. Online-only deals
When you shop online, you get access to online-only deals. Many stores offer online-only deals. So, if you can save on brands that sometimes cost an arm and a leg, then why waste the opportunity?
9. Convenient refund or return policy
Exchanging something online has improved in terms of processes and procedures. Some online stores have mastered the flow and ease of exchanges, returns and refunds, compared to in-store transactions.
10. Payment options
This one could go either way. For many people who prefer cash, shopping online can be more challenging. However, many online stores offer safe and convenient payment methods, such as EFT, Zapper, Payfast, and some even provide cash-on-delivery options.
Things to remember when shopping online:
- Don't click on any suspicious links.
- Make sure you have enabled security features when making payments.
- Avoid clicking on any pop-up ads that lead you to unofficial sites.
- Make sure the URL matches the official online retailer site. You can check on their website.
- Pay attention, sometimes through distraction you can make an error or get scammed.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The November week that was with your faves
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Rewind to your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 17 to 21 November
Let's rewind KZN’s funniest week on East Coast Breakfast: Lift disasters...East Coast Breakfast 4 hours ago