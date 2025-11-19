10 reasons to shop online this Black Friday

While most people still prefer in-store specials, here's why you should consider shopping online on Black Friday.

As we navigate toward the end of the year, we are adopting an attitude of ease and convenience.

The first step in ensuring a hassle-free festive season is taking advantage of Black Friday specials online. If you need convincing, we have listed 10 reasons why you should shop online this Black Friday.

1. Safety

While you should still stay vigilant while shopping online, as scams are always present, shopping online saves you from worrying about things like pickpockets, constantly keeping an eye out for your kids, and wondering if your card was swiped or cloned.

Plus, you don't have to worry about your car's safety or if someone sneakily stole your car keys.

2. Avoid long queues and crowds

Shopping online saves you from the dreaded long queues and crowds of shoppers. Things can get wild during a sale. When you shop online, the only person you have to arm wrestle in the queue is your sofa cushion.

3. Time saving

Time is a precious commodity that many people often take for granted. You can just be smart with your time and add to the cart instead of waiting for parking at the mall.