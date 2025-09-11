World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand is 'biggest game' for Springbok women

The Springboks and the All Blacks have long been the dominant forces in international men's rugby union, winning seven World Cups between them.

But while New Zealand have won a record six women's World Cups, South Africa are preparing for their first quarter-final.

Victory for the Bok women at Exeter's Sandy Park would be a huge upset.

South Africa's Pool D campaign featured wins over Brazil and Italy but ended with a thumping 57-10 loss to fellow quarter-finalists France.

De Bruin, speaking after naming his side Thursday, is well aware of the threat posed by New Zealand.

"They have won the World Cup six times already. We did not even enter the qualification play-offs in 2017 and lost all our matches in 2022. That is how far behind we are against them," he said.

"Their players' passing ability and accuracy are amazing, and one can see they have played this game from a young age. That is not the case with us but, that said, we have improved so much, and few teams will beat our heart and guts."

De Bruin, in a message to his players, added: "Leave nothing on the field. We will carry you off if you are too tired to walk at the end of it. This is the biggest game of your life, go out and enjoy it."

De Bruin has made 10 changes to his starting side, recalling captain Nolusindiso Booi after the veteran lock was one of several players rested against France.

There are seven forwards among their eight replacements, with Eloise Webb the only backline cover.

"We are a team that like to dominate up front and playing two fresh packs –- in each half –- against the Black Ferns is a tactical decision," De Bruin said.

"We rested all those players against France to be ready for this Test and now it is time for them to take on New Zealand with fresh legs and eager minds."