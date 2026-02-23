World champions South Africa announce eight home Tests for 2026/27
Updated | By AFP
World champions South Africa will play eight Test matches at home in the 2026/27 season, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.
South Africa, who beat Australia in the 2023-2025 Test championship final at Lord’s in England last year, did not play a single home Test match during the current 2025/26 season.
But they will play three Tests against Australia, two against Bangladesh and three against England in the coming season with all three series counting towards the 2025-2027 World Test Championship.
South Africa are currently in third place in the standings after sharing a series 1-1 in Pakistan and beating India 2-0 in India.
The Tests against Australia will all be at coastal venues – Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town - starting on October 3.
The Bangladesh series will be played in Johannesburg and Centurion during November, while England will be the visitors over the holiday period of December and January. The England Tests will be in Johannesburg, Centurion and Cape Town.
All three tours will also include three-match one-day internationals series, while Bangladesh will also play three T20 internationals.
England were also due to play a T20 series but it will be rescheduled because of a clash with the SA20 franchise competition.
CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said the Test and one-day series were both particularly important for the South African team.
“We have made a promising start to the new World Test Championship cycle and it is important that we continue to build on that momentum and strengthen our position on the WTC table.
"On the white-ball front, our focus remains firmly on building towards hosting the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027. Every ODI series from here forms part of our preparation for that global event."
ALSO READ: Hungry South Africa 'want more' after statement T20 win over India
South Africa home fixtures 2026/27:
Australia in South Africa:
September 24: 1st ODI, Durban
September 27: 2nd ODI, Johannesburg
September 30: 3rd ODI, Potchefstroom
October 9-13: 1st, Durban
October 18-22: 2nd Test, Gqeberha
October 27-31: 3rd Test, Cape Town
Bangladesh in South Africa:
November 15-19: 1st Test, Johannesburg
November 23-27: 2nd Test, Centurion
December 1: 1st ODI, East London
December 4: 2nd ODI, Gqeberha
December 7: 3rd ODI, Cape Town
December 10: 1st T20, Kimberley
December 12: 2nd T20, Benoni
December 13, 3rd T20, Centurion
England in South Africa:
December 17-21: 1st Test, Johannesburg
December 26-30: 2nd Test, Centurion
January 3-7: 3rd Test, Cape Town
January 10: 1st ODI, Paarl
January 13: 2nd ODI, Bloemfontein
January 15: 3rd ODI, Bloemfontein
