Wolves secure rare win to dent Villa's bid for Champions League place

Joao Gomes grabbed his first league goal this season in the second half before Rodrigo Gomes finished off lacklustre Villa at rain-lashed Molineux.

With third-placed Villa well below their best, Rob Edwards' bottom of the table side were able to celebrate three points for the first time since beating West Ham in early January.

Sitting 14 points from safety with only nine matches left, Wolves' first win in nine league games is unlikely to spark a late escape from relegation.

The west midlands derby victory was still a sweet moment for the Wolves faithful as it dented their rivals' bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

It also ensured Wolves would avoid setting a new record-low Premier League points total.

Their 13 points so far this season surpassed the record low 11 points accrued by Derby in 2007-08.

"Really proud, that's why I came here, nights like that, to connect with the supporters like that," Edwards said.

"I know we are in a difficult position but I love football like that, it's brilliant."

Villa are six points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea and sixth-placed Liverpool in the race to earn Champions League qualification, with a top five finish likely to achieve that target.

But Unai Emery's spluttering side have won just twice in their last eight league matches.

Villa's next two top-flight games will be crucial as they host Chelsea and travel to fourth-placed Manchester United.

"In the second half Wolves were winning more balls and they got into our box. When they scored, it was more and more difficult for us," Emery said.

"Now is the moment to be together and to understand how we are where we are. Today we did not achieve what we needed but it is still in our hands to get into a top position."

- Villa in disarray -

Despite scoring just once in his previous 10 games, Ollie Watkins started as Villa's striker instead of Tammy Abraham, who had netted twice in his last two games since arriving from Besiktas.

Watkins' lack of confidence was laid bare when his tentative touch allowed Yerson Mosquera to block before he could get a shot away after Morgan Rogers' superb pass sent him clear on goal.

Villa's profligacy wasn't restricted to Watkins as Pau Torres headed wastefully wide moments later.

With the rain coming down even harder in the second half, Villa struggled to establish any rhythm on the saturated pitch.

Wolves kept their footing well enough to take the lead in the 61st minute.

Jackson Tchatchoua's cross found Adam Armstrong in the Villa area and his touch set up Gomes for a fine finish that flashed past Emiliano Martinez into the roof of the net.

Referencing their likely relegation, Wolves fans cheekily taunted Villa with chants of "1-0 to the Championship".

Emery responded by sending on Abraham and Ian Maatsen, who immediately squandered a chance with a shot that Jose Sa parried.

Encapsulating Villa's wretched evening, Amadou Onana's stoppage-time shot was clear off the line by Mosquera.

Just moments later, Rodrigo Gomes delivered the knockout blow, slotting home after Joao Gomes' shot was blocked with Villa's defence in disarray.