West Ham end Man Utd's winning run, Spurs sink to 16th

The Hammers kept one United fan who has vowed not to cut his hair until the Red Devils win five consecutive games waiting as they boosted their chances of survival despite the setback of Sesko's stoppage time strike.





The manner of United's impressive four consecutive wins since Carrick took charge had seen calls for the former midfielder, who has been appointed until the end of the season, to be handed the job on a more permanent basis.





But Nuno Espirito Santo's men disrupted the attacking flow that Carrick's side had shown in putting Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham to the sword in recent weeks.





Tomas Soucek converted Jarrod Bowen's cross early in the second half to give the home side the lead.





But West Ham were denied a priceless win at the death when Sesko brilliantly flicked in Bryan Mbeumo's cross.





"We were definitely not at our best," said Carrick.





"We didn't have that sharpness to find the answers. Great spirit again and we will take the point and move on."





United remain in fourth after fifth-placed Chelsea blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at home to Leeds.





ALSO READ: 'Good sense' hailed as blockbuster Pakistan-India match to go ahead





- Frank met with fan fury -





West Ham moved to within two points of safety with Spurs now just five points above the relegation zone in 16th.





Frank was met with chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" by the disgruntled Spurs supporters after failing to win for the 11th time in 13 home league games this season.





"We understand we are not in a top position and we need to do everything we can to get out," said Frank.





"I understand the frustration and the easiest thing is to point at me. That's part of the job unfortunately."





Malick Thiaw gave Newcastle the half-time lead their dominance deserved when he slotted home in first half stoppage time.





Archie Gray briefly levelled for Tottenham after the break, but Jacob Ramsey quickly restored Newcastle's lead as they secured just a third away league win of the campaign.





Chelsea's charge towards Champions League qualification stalled after Leeds fought back at Stamford Bridge.





Joao Pedro's opener and a Cole Palmer penalty had the Blues on course for a fifth consecutive league win since Liam Rosenior took charge.





However, Moises Caicedo's rash challenge on Jayden Bogle gave Lukas Nmecha the chance to give Leeds life from the penalty spot.





Noah Okafor then stroked home an equaliser after a goalmouth scramble to further edge Leeds clear of the relegation zone.





"We gifted Leeds a point," said a frustrated Rosenior.





"If we want to improve and get to where we want to be, we have to make sure we're switched on for 90 minutes. It's as simple as that."





Rosenior was left with his head in his hands after Palmer missed an open goal to win the game deep in stoppage time.





Everton's hopes of European football for the first time since 2017 were dealt a bodyblow after Bournemouth came from behind to win 2-1 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.





Rayan and Amine Adli struck for the Cherries, who move level on points with eighth-placed Everton.



