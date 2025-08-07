Wallabies' White out of short-lived retirement for Springbok Tests





The 35-year-old called time on his international career ahead of the final British and Irish Lions Test last weekend, which he started and was instrumental in helping Australia stun the tourists 22-12.





But with an injury to Jake Gordon he has agreed to keep going, joining Tate McDermott and the uncapped Ryan Lonergan as coach Joe Schmidt's options at number nine.





The gruelling three-Test series, won by the Lions 2-1 proved costly, with several injury-related absences for back-to-back Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town on August 16 and 23 respectively.





They include prop Allan Alaalatoa, playmaker Tom Lynagh and wing Harry Potter, while hooker David Porecki announced his retirement this week.





Lonergan is one of three uncapped players selected, alongside winger Corey Toole and new Queensland Reds recruit, the former All Blacks prop Aidan Ross.





Reds trio Josh Flook, Josh Nasser and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto are the remaining three new faces from the squad that took on the Lions.





"It's pleasing to be able to keep the core of the group together, while also leaning on some depth and fresh bodies," said Schmidt.





"We're very conscious of how difficult it is going to be, playing South Africa on their home turf over two consecutive weekends.





"The group has made some positive steps throughout the start of the Test season but we all know there is a lot of hard work ahead of us."





Australia squad:





Forwards: Angus Bell, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson





Backs: Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, James O'Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright



