Venus Williams still 'feeling the fire' ahead of Australian Open record

Williams will become the oldest woman to play in the main draw at the season-opening Grand Slam after accepting a wildcard, five years after she last competed in Melbourne.

The American said she was unaware of the record she was poised to break, adding she didn't have the same intense approach to achieving milestones as in her prime.

However, her drive to succeed on court remained.

"I think one of my goals is to be joyful and just embrace being uncomfortable because that's the things champions can do," she said.

"I definitely don't wake up and come halfway across the world -- or more than halfway -- to not be feeling the fire.

"And, well, tennis burns a lot of calories. It gives you great legs. I figure if I want to stay fit, I've got to keep playing."

A five-time Wimbledon champion, Williams was an Australian Open singles finalist in 2003 and 2017 and won the doubles title four times alongside sister Serena.

Williams' last tournament was the US Open in August, not long after returning from a 16-month break.

She will play warmup events in Auckland next week and Hobart ahead of the January 18-February 1 Australian Open and hoped she can shake rust out of her system.

"It's interesting because I have so much experience, but I've probably played the least amount as any other player in this draw," Williams told reporters in Auckland.

"So I have a lot to pull out but I also have to come out of the gates playing quickly.

"The good news is that, you know, tennis matches are long and you have a chance to figure things out."

Her first opponent in Auckland on Monday will be Polish fifth seed and world No.54 Magda Linette.