Venter drafted onto Bok bench against Australia





Coach Rassie Erasmus was forced to make a late change to his team on Friday following the withdrawal of Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

Venter, who made his Test debut against Georgia earlier this year, will partner up with Bongi Mbonambi and Asenathi Ntlabakanye as the back-up front row after Wessels suffered a niggle at training on Wednesday, which ruled him out of the match.

The encounter will mark Venter’s first Rugby Championship match and his first against Australia.





Speaking earlier in the week, Erasmus was particularly impressed with the work of the Australian pack, led by captain and No 8 Harry Wilson, at the breakdowns.





This was an area where the Springboks did not always impose themselves when beating Italy twice and Georgia comfortably in warm-up matches.





"They (Australians) really fight hard at the breakdowns and clean out well. We have to nullify that threat," said Erasmus.





While South Africa have become wary of Australia, tradition favours a home victory as the Springboks have won 10 of 11 Tests against the Wallabies at Ellis Park.



