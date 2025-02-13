VC Comets fired up for season opener on Friday

The Comets come into the competition off the back of runner-up finish in their first salvo in the FNB Varsity Shield in 2024. They will come up against the side that they beat in an epic semi-final last year in Gqeberha.

The Madibaz might be smarting slightly after they finished second on the table and hosted Varsity College in the semi-final only for the Durban side to turn them over on their home turf. The Comets will host the Madibaz for the first time on Friday and the team from the Friendly City might not be so friendly on their arrival.

"You always want to be competitive against the strongest teams in the competition and the Madibaz have been in the Varsity Cup before and are fighting their way back," Comets head coach Jeremy McLaren said.

"the first game is really hard because you don't really know anything about the other teams, but we'll respect them as always. Their coach is really good, but our focus this week has been Varsity College, no one else."

Heading into the new season McLaren and the administrative staff had to make a few changes with the dynamics that come with varsity sport. The coach is happy with the squad that he has assembled for this season.

"There has been good energy and a lot of excitement around as the guys get ready for the first match," McLaren mentioned. "We've had some new players come in due to some failures and some guys being too old, but the new guys have settled in well.

"It's amazing how the more senior guys have made the new guys feel welcome in the set-up and we're looking forward to the season."

The Comets will be eager to impress in their first match on home soil on Friday evening. They will welcome back the likes of co-captains Abande Mthembu and Jacques Marais, lock Garren Muller, fly-half Dricus Marx amongst a number of returning players.

In their opening match starting XV they have included recent Paarl Gimnasium graduate Chandler Green at fullback for the clash as well as a new centre pairing in Mambo Mkhize and Anwill Prins.

The clash at Varsity College Durban North gets underway at 5pm on Friday evening.

FNB VARSITY COLLEGE COMETS V FNB MADIBAZ STARTING XV:

1. Danie Van Huizen, 2. Jacques Marais (Co-Captain), 3. Mbuso Kweyama, 4. Robert Everson, 5. Garren Muller, 6. Sinelifa Ncwana, 7. Enzo Van Niekerk, 8. Jonathan Horak, 9. Abande Mthembu (Co-Captain), 10. Drico Marx, 11. Nkazimulo Mzolo, 12. Mambo Mkhize, 13. Anwill Prins, 14. Cade Latham, 15. Chandler Green.

IMPACT PLAYERS:

16. Thabo Njapha, 17. Ox Meyiwa, 18. Donell Francis, 19. Reece Curtin, 20. Khumo Nkutha, 21. Chris Els, 22. Dylan Walters, 23. Sivuyiswe Mpendu.