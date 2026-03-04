Unbeaten South Africa face 'fresh start' in semi-final: Markram

The two teams clash at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in the first semi-final on Wednesday, with both having never lifted a cricket World Cup.





South Africa are the only unbeaten side in the last four and are trying to rid themselves of a reputation for choking in the final stages at World Cups.





They have been the team to beat in this edition and got the better of New Zealand by seven wickets in a group game in Ahmedabad on February 15.





"We had a good run against them in the group stages, but both teams have played a lot of cricket since then," Markram told reporters.





"It's a completely fresh start tomorrow and it being a semi-final which is exciting as well.





"I don't think it's as straightforward as just being able to repeat that. We'll try to bring our best game to the front again."





South Africa suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados, when they needed 30 off 30 balls with six wickets and lost by seven runs after a clatter of wickets.





South Africa beat India and the West Indies in the Super Eights to have many marking them down as the favourites to lift the trophy.





"With regards to being favourites or not, that's all different people's opinions," said Markram.





"Us as a team really just try to focus on putting good games of cricket together and playing that exciting brand that we've been trying to play for the last 18 months or so.





Markram has led South Africa from the front with 268 runs including three half-centuries and a top score of 86 not out in seven matches.





He holds an impressive captaincy record of 15 wins in 16 T20 World Cup matches with the only defeat in the 2024 final.





"The senior guys in the team, we lean on them a lot. They help guide you and lead you when you have a few doubts," said Markram.





"I think because of that and a really strong group of players over the years, we've developed that. Fortunately it reflects well, but it's definitely a reflection on the group as a whole."







