Uganda crush Guinea, SAfrica hold Algeria at the CHAN

The Cranes, who lost their tournament opener by the same margin to Algeria, were in danger of early elimination.

But Reagan Mpande put them into the lead on the half hour by heading home a right cross from Joel Sserunjogi to ease the pressure.

Ugandan skipper Allan Okello, who played the leading role in the match, doubled the lead in the 62nd minute when he converted a penalty given after he was fouled.

Substitute Ivan Ahimbisibwe fired a last-gasp third goal to give the hosts all three points.

South Africa marked their return to the championships after 11 years when they held Algeria to a 1-1 draw in the early Group C match.

The Desert Foxes were looking to follow up their solid start to the tournament when Abdennour Belhocini put them ahead just before the half hour mark.

The 28-year-old CS Constantine winger, who is playing his third international, pounced on a loose ball outside the box to drive home a left-foot shot past the Bafana keeper.

But South Africa, despite being the inferior of the two sides, showed tenacity by pressing hard to get the equaliser at the stroke of half time.

Veteran striker Thabiso Kutumela took advantage of a midfield combination to level the scores and give Bafana Bafana their first point in the tournament.

Algeria maintained the Group C lead with four points from two matches.