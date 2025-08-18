Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Defending champions Liverpool needed late drama to beat Bournemouth on an emotional night at Anfield, City cruised to a 4-0 win at Wolves, while Arsenal fought a rearguard action to hold on to a 1-0 victory at Manchester United.





AFP Sports looks at three talking points from the opening round of fixtures.









Liverpool lack balance

A new-look Liverpool attack already looks an upgrade on the one that fired Arne Slot's men to the title with four games to spare last season, but an array of attacking weapons has come at a cost.





Hugo Ekitike scored and provided an assist for Cody Gakpo on his Premier League debut.





But the Reds needed two late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah to see off the Cherries after blowing a 2-0 lead.





The second of Antoine Semenyo's double for Bournemouth will ring particular alarm bells for Slot as the Ghanaian was able to gallop unchallenged from just outside his own box before firing past Alisson Becker.





"How many players were ahead of the ball - maybe eight players - when they were winning 2-1," said former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.





"That can't happen. It's absolutely shocking at this level."





More reinforcements at both ends of the pitch look set to follow as Liverpool pursue Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.





However, Slot must find the formula to prevent his side being wide open on the counter-attack as a worrying trend from pre-season and the Community Shield continued into competitive action.









Reijnders steps into De Bruyne void

City are looking to bounce back from a campaign to forget that brought their run of four consecutive titles to an end.





Pep Guardiola's squad has been refreshed after finishing a distant third last season. Their new recruits impressed at Molineux.





Tijjani Reijnders stepped into the void left by Kevin De Bruyne's departure with a role in all of City's opening three goals.





The Dutch midfielder's quick feet opened up the Wolves defence for Erling Haaland's opener.





Reijnders, a £46.5 million signing from AC Milan, then slotted in his first goal for the club before teeing up Haaland's second.





"We knew he is a top signing for the coming years for City," said Guardiola.





"Lovely guy and has made an impact from day one."









Different display, same result for Man Utd

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said the context of his side's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal was "completely different" to the Red Devils torrid 2024/25 season, even if the scoreline told a familiar story.





United have invested £200 million into transforming their forward line after scoring just 44 times in 38 league games last season.





Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and substitute Benjamin Sesko made their debuts but failed to find a way past the Gunners' disciplined defence.





The game was decided by a tale of the two goalkeepers.





United stand-in stopper Altay Bayindir was at fault for the only goal, scored by Riccardo Calafiori.





At the other end, David Raya stood strong to prevent Mbeumo and Cunha making scoring starts to their United career.





Arsenal's defensive display may have delivered an important three points in their quest to win a first league title in 22 years.





But Mikel Arteta's men must show more going forward if they are to end City and Liverpool's duopoly of the title stretching back to 2017.



