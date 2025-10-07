Tazmin Brits hit hundred as South Africa spoil Bates's party

Brits hit 101 off 89 balls with 15 boundaries and a six -- her fourth century in five ODIs -- to help South Africa chase a 232-run target in 40.5 overs at Holkar Stadium in Indore.





Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba grabbed 4-40 as New Zealand were bowled out for 231 in 47.5 overs with Bates dismissed off the very first ball of the match by pacer Marizanne Kapp.





Bates, 38, became the first woman to play 350 internationals -- 173 ODIs in addition to 177 T20Is -- in a glorious career.





The win revived South Africa's campaign after they were shot out for 69 in their ten-wicket defeat against England in Guwahati on Friday.





New Zealand, the reigning Twenty20 world champions, have lost both their matches following their 89-run loss against title-holders Australia.





Brits shared a solid 159-run second wicket stand with Sune Luus, who hit the winning runs during her unbeaten 83 studded with ten fours and a six.





South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt praised the comeback.





"It is such an amazing turnaround," said Wolvaardt. "This is what we knew we were capable of, really happy of how quickly we put that behind us and bounced back today."





New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine admitted defeat has put the team in a tough position.





"We have to win a lot of games now, " said Devine. "This puts a bit more pressure on the remaining games. We know exactly where we stand and what we have to do."





Earlier, New Zealand -- who won the toss and batted -- rode on Devine's 98-ball 85 in her 300th international, atoning for her long time friend Bates's failure.





Devine and Georgia Plimmer (31) lifted New Zealand from a precarious 44-2 with a 57-run stand for the third wicket while Brooke Halliday (45) further added 86 with her skipper.





But New Zealand lost their last seven wickets for a mere 44 runs as Mlaba dismissed Devine in an incisive spell.





Devine hit nine boundaries.





