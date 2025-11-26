Tandy backs untested Wales team against South Africa

Tandy has been deprived of 13 squad members who have returned to club duties because Saturday's fixture at Cardiff's Principality Stadium falls outside of the international Test window.

It means the starting XV has just 267 caps, with five players still in single figures. Winger Rio Dyer, who did not feature in Wales' first three Autumn Tests, hasn't played for six weeks.

The replacement front row has just two caps between the three of them, a daunting prospect against a forward-heavy team such as the Springboks, who traditionally pride themselves on their scrummaging prowess and ferocity in the loose.

The most capped player -- with 61 -- is No 8 Aaron Wainwright, back from an injury that ruled him out of the 52-26 defeat by New Zealand last week.

"It's great opportunity for the boys," maintained Tandy, who has overseen a victory over Japan (24-23) inbetween losses to Argentina (52-28) and the All Blacks.

"It's never perfect because some of the boys haven't played for a period of time... but it's just a great opportunity to see where we're at."

Tandy, who took over from interim coach Matt Sherratt following Warren Gatland's departure after a second spell at the helm of Welsh rugby, said lack of game time was not necessarily an issue.

"You can never replicate playing South Africa at any given week... (but) they get lots of rugby and contact," he said.

"We feel we're giving them the best chance to get out there and play.

"These boys are so well conditioned that I feel they do pick it up, because they do play an awful lot of rugby through the season."

- Ultimate physical test -

Tandy added: "Is it perfect? No, I just see it as a challenge that we got to get over."

The Boks opened their Autumn campaign with a 61-7 thrashing of Japan before beating France (32-17), Italy (32-14) and Ireland (24-13).

The back-to-back Rugby World Cup winners have thrived under coach Rassie Erasmus, who has developed an enviable strength in depth.

"They're incredible," Tandy said. "They're stacked really deep. They've probably got two or three teams they can put up. But it's amazing that we get to play them.

"You can see what South Africa did to France and Ireland. South Africa are probably the ultimate test of physicality.

"I have no doubt in my mind, our boys will be pitching in on the weekend. You can't get experience unless you go and do it.

"Those boys who haven't had the experience, they're going to experience something that they learn and, again, will rise to the challenge of that.

"There will be moments when South Africa will get dominance, but that's the learning and experience. They're feeling it and and then it's about once that game ends. How can we close that gap? How do we get better individually and as a group?"

Wales have just 17 fixtures before the next World Cup, in Australia in 2027, something not lost on Tandy.

"Any game's a great game for us."