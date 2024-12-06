Sundowns in tricky group at FIFA Club World Cup

Defending champions Manchester City will face Juventus, Morocco's Wydad AC and Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates in Group G.





Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will kick off the tournament against Egyptian side Al Ahly.





The competition, which has been expanded to 32 clubs, will take place in the US in June and July.





FIFA has had to deal with some scepticism over the need for the tournament and the chances of it capturing the imagination of fans but there was plenty of support for the competition among those at the draw.





Club officials and former players gathered for Thursday's draw and US President-elect Donald Trump sent his best wishes in a video message before the ceremony, which took place during a 90-minute live broadcast from a television studio in Miami.





"The event is going to be incredible," said Trump in his message, in which he praised Infantino as a "winner”.





"We've known each other a long time, and I'm so honoured to have this kind of relationship because soccer is going through the roof as everyone knows," he added.





The USA will co-host the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada.