Springboks into Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
Updated | By AFP
South Africa made it through to the knockout phase of the Women's Rugby World Cup for the first time with a game to spare on Sunday.
South Africa made it through to the knockout phase of the Women's Rugby World Cup for the first time with a game to spare on Sunday.
South Africa, unlike their four-time world champion men's side, had never before got out of pool play at a World Cup.
But Springboks No 8 Aseza Hele, who scored a hat-trick against Brazil, sent them on the way Sunday with another try before full-back Nadine Roos also went over.
Italy responded through Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi and Vittoria Vecchini, either side of Springbok wing Ayanda Malinga's try.
Le Azzurre, beaten 24-0 by France in their World Cup opener, levelled the scores just after the break through flanker Francesca Sgorbini's try.
South Africa forward Sizophila Solontsi added another try, only for Sara Seye to draw Italy level again in a thrilling contest.
But the Springboks kept their composure, with Sinazo Mcatshulwa forcing her way over to secure a memorable 29-24 win in Pool D.
"This is unreal, it is so emotional. We have never made the quarters, we have never beaten Italy," said Springbok women's coach Swys de Bruin.
ALSO READ:
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago