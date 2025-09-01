Springboks into Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals





South Africa, unlike their four-time world champion men's side, had never before got out of pool play at a World Cup.





But Springboks No 8 Aseza Hele, who scored a hat-trick against Brazil, sent them on the way Sunday with another try before full-back Nadine Roos also went over.





Italy responded through Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi and Vittoria Vecchini, either side of Springbok wing Ayanda Malinga's try.





Le Azzurre, beaten 24-0 by France in their World Cup opener, levelled the scores just after the break through flanker Francesca Sgorbini's try.





South Africa forward Sizophila Solontsi added another try, only for Sara Seye to draw Italy level again in a thrilling contest.





But the Springboks kept their composure, with Sinazo Mcatshulwa forcing her way over to secure a memorable 29-24 win in Pool D.





"This is unreal, it is so emotional. We have never made the quarters, we have never beaten Italy," said Springbok women's coach Swys de Bruin.





