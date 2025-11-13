Springboks ring changes for Italy clash

Only prop Boan Venter, captain Siya Kolisi and backs Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian Willemse retain their spots in the starting XV for Saturday's match in Turin.





"We said from the outset of the tour that we want to give as many players as possible a chance to play, and we believe this team is best suited to the threats Italy will pose," said Erasmus.





The Springboks won 32-17 in Paris last Saturday and will be hot favourites to beat Italy, who did, however, stun Australia 26-19 in Udine.





Erasmus' team twice beat Italy on home turf in July, racking up 87 points over the two Tests -- one of which was won 45-0 -- and the Italians have only ever prevailed once in 18 meetings between the two countries.





"They tested us well in both matches and put up a brave fight," said Erasmus.





"Their victory against Australia will also boost their confidence immensely, so we have a lot of respect for them, and we'll have to give everything to get the result we want on the weekend.





"They’ve made huge strides in the last few years, and last week's result shows what they are capable of when they are at their best, so we are not taking them lightly."









South Africa (15-1)





Damian Willemse; Edwill van der Merwe, Canan Moodie, Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Handre Pollard, Morne van den Berg; Marco van Staden, Ben-Jason Dixon, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Jean Kleyn; Zachary Porthen, Johan Grobbelaar, Boan Venter





Replacements: Gerhard Steenekamp, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Ruan Nortje, Andre Esterhuizen, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok





