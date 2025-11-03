Springboks back Ntlabakanye call-up despite doping probe





The Lions' Ntlabakanye, 26, was ruled out of the Springboks' tour of New Zealand in September after returning an adverse finding and has replaced the injured Ox Nche in the set-up before Saturday's Autumn Nations Series game with France in Paris.





The two-time Test front-rower is eligible to play, with his anti-doping hearing set for December and the 141kg front-rower disputes the alleged violation.





"I'm not going to comment on a case that's ongoing at the moment," Irishman Jones told reporters.





"I'm not sure the world knows about it yet, but his skill set is actually incredibly impressive.





"A very dynamic player, and he can get around for a guy who can handle himself on a scrum or on the ball," he added.





Ntlabakanye will compete with Gerhard Steenekamp and Boan Venter for a place in the Boks teams to face Les Bleus this weekend.





