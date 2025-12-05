Springbok lock Etzebeth handed 12-game ban for eye gouge





The two-time Rugby World Cup winner made contact with the left eye of Alex Mann in the final minute of the season-ending international Test in Cardiff.





"It didn't look good, it justified a red card," Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said.





"It was definitely not the way we'd have liked to have ended the game."





An independent disciplinary panel determined that contact with the eye was intentional and a "mid-range" entry point of 18 games was appropriate as a sanction.





Mitigating factors, including the player's previous record, resulted in the suspension being reduced to 12 weeks.





The 34-year-old Etzebeth will be unavailable for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup until the end of March 2026. South Africa does not play again until July next year.





Etzebeth was the third Springbok to receive a red card in four Autumn Nations Series matches.





Franco Mostert was sent off against Italy, as was Lood de Jager against France, although Mostert's red was later rescinded.



