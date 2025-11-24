Springbok hooker Marx named World Rugby player of the year





Marx has played 11 Tests for the Rugby World Cup holders in 2025, including Saturday's 24-13 victory over Ireland in Dublin, which ended their 13-year wait for a win in the Irish capital.





The 31-year-old has been a crucial part of the Boks' dominant pack, scoring five tries in a campaign which included defending their Rugby Championship crown.





Marx beat two international teammates, last year's winner Pieter-Steph du Toit and prop Ox Nche, as well as France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, to the award.





New Zealand lock Fabian Holland scooped the breakthrough player of the year prize.





The women's awards were announced after the World Cup in September, with Canada's goal-kicking lock Sophie de Goede claiming the main prize, having taken her side to the final before losing to hosts England.





