Spotlight on half-backs as Springboks eye tour sweep

Creative Manie Libbok and ace goal-kicker Handre Pollard are the rivals for the playmaker role while Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach and Grant Williams eye the No. 9 shirt.

Young fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, the find of the season for the Springboks, misses out as he recovers from a knee operation.

Calm under intense pressure, Pollard has started four of 10 Tests this year and boasts a near 80 percent goal-kicking record.

Libbok was a starter just twice, and an erratic goal kicker with a 58 percent success rate. He has been hailed, however, for his handling, running and ability to create scoring chances.

Two-time World Cup-winning scrum-half Faf de Klerk was available after a lengthy absence due to a thigh injury, but did not make the squad, possibly because he last played in mid July.

South Africa, who beat Italy and England and lost to France and Ireland on their last end-of-season tour two years ago, are seeking a first sweep since 2013.

If head coach Rassie Erasmus opts to kick off the tour -- which also includes internationals against England and Wales -- with his strongest side most of the other 13 selections appear clearcut.

With Damian Willemse ruled out by a groin injury, Aphelele Fassi should continue at full-back after a superb return to form this year following two seasons in the Test wilderness.

Wings Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse and centres Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende have been first choices throughout a season in which South Africa have won eight of 10 Tests.

Erasmus has three hookers to choose from with Bongi Mbonambi and often outstanding impact player Malcolm Marx favoured to make the matchday 23.

Loosehead Ox Nche and tighthead Vincent Koch -- in the absence of injured Frans Malherbe -- are the likely props.

- Stiff competition -

There is stiff competition to join Eben Etzebeth in the second row. Leinster lock RG Snyman is used to British conditions and this may give him the edge over Franco Mostert and Ruan Nortje.

Pieter-Steph du Toit, considered by many Springbok supporters as the best rugby player in the world this year, and captain Siya Kolisi are the first-choice flankers.

Loose forward Duane Vermeulen retired after South Africa edged arch rivals New Zealand 12-11 in Paris last October to win back-to-back World Cup finals, and a record fourth title overall.

That opened the door for Jasper Wiese to inherit the No. 8 shirt, although Cameron Hanekom, who can operate in all three back-row positions, is a rising star and potential challenger.

Hanekom, fly-half Jordan Hendrikse, hooker Johan Grobbelaar and tighthead Wilco Louw were late additions in place of injured trio Willemse, prop-hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Malherbe.

The squad includes 26 of the 35 World Cup winners from last year and 10 of the starting line-up against the All Blacks in the title decider.

"There is a healthy mix of youth and experience with most of the players having made strong statements in the Springbok jersey this season," says Erasmus.

Having played key coaching roles in the 2019 and 2023 World Cup triumphs, Erasmus faces fresh challenges ahead of the next global showpiece, which Australia will host in 2027.

Many of the triumphant squad of last year will be closer to 40 than 30 by the next World Cup, and Erasmus admits age is a factor as he plots the future.

"We cannot look too far ahead and forget the present. But we also cannot get stuck in the present. There are guys in the squad who were not there before the last World Cup," he said.

Erasmus says his aim before 2027 is to develop a squad in which "ideally there are three excellent players competing for every position".