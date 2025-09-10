Sparkling England crush Serbia to ignite Tuchel's reign

Harry Kane's 74th goal in 109 England appearances gave the visitors a deserved lead in the first half at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.





In contrast to Kane's status as his country's record goalscorer, Noni Madueke netted for the first time in a senior international when he increased England's advantage moments after his captain's opener.





Ezri Konsa also scored his maiden England goal in the second half before Serbia captain Nikola Milenkovic was sent off.





Marc Guehi bagged the fourth and Marcus Rashford's penalty completed the rout as a fifth successive qualifying victory cemented England's position on top of Group K.





They are seven points ahead of second-placed Albania and hold an eight-point lead over third-placed Serbia, who have a game in hand.





England need five points from their final three matches to secure a place at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year.





"We had an excellent week from start to finish. We've just proved what I've seen every day in this camp and this makes me very happy," Tuchel said.





"We played with a lot of intensity, a lot of teamwork and we showed our quality. It's good to watch."





Although England had made an 100 percent start to the qualifying campaign under Tuchel, their previous performances had been devoid of inspiration and lacking a clear identity.





Dour wins over Andorra, Latvia and Albania, alongside a dismal friendly loss to Senegal, had raised questions about Tuchel's ability to win England's first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.





But Tuchel had described the meeting with Serbia as "proof of concept" and his blueprint looked far more convincing after the most cohesive performance of his six-match reign.





"We've only had three weeks of training and that's normally half a pre-season. It takes time and in between there are weeks of pause," Tuchel said.





"The players did excellent. The credit goes to them. That's the bar."





The statement victory came after Tuchel made four changes from the listless win against Andorra on Saturday, with Konsa, Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento replacing Rashford, Eberechi Eze, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dan Burn.









- Laser incident -





Serbia set up with a cautious five-man defence and Kane ensured England's territorial dominance was rewarded in the 33rd minute.





Timing his run to meet Declan Rice's outswinging corner, Kane found space to guide a clinical header into the corner of the net from 12 yards.





Tuchel's men doubled their lead two minutes later with a blistering break.





Elliot Anderson's pass was deftly flicked on by Rogers to send Madueke sprinting clear of the Serbia defence.





The Arsenal winger caressed a composed finish over Djordje Petrovic from 10 yards for his fifth goal involvement in nine international appearances.





With England finally playing with the eye-catching style he had made his mission statement, Tuchel pumped his fists in a jig of delight on the touchline.





A Serbia fan tried to rattle England by shining a green laser pen into the eyes of Konsa and Reece James, prompting a plea from the stadium announcer to stop the distraction after the game was briefly halted.





Serbia were hit with a partial stadium closure after supporters were guilty of bad behaviour, including "discrimination and racist abuse" against Andorra in June.





Riot police also entered the stands in the second half after Serbia fans chanted inflammatory political slogans.





England were unfazed and Konsa exacted revenge in the 52nd minute.





Gordon's shot was parried by Petrovic and Guehi deflected it towards Konsa, who had the simple task of tapping home from close-range.





Tottenham defender Djed Spence came off the bench in the closing stages to become the first Muslim to represent England.





Milenkovic was sent off with 18 minutes left after hauling down Kane.





Guehi grabbed England's fourth goal in the 75th minute when he poked home from Rice's free-kick.





Capping a feelgood evening for Tuchel, Rashford converted a 90th minute penalty after Ollie Watkins was fouled by Strahinja Erakovic.









ALSO READ: