South Africa's Wolvaardt calls for calm in World Cup semis





The Proteas won five of seven matches in the league phase to take third spot below England in the standings, and the two face each other again in Guwahati on Wednesday.





"I think for me tomorrow it will be just about keeping everyone as calm as possible," Wolvaardt told reporters on the eve of the first semi-final.





"I think the calmest team out there will most likely win. I think 50 overs is a very long time and it is very easy to let the pressure of a semi-final get to you."





South Africa are chasing their first World Cup title, having fallen short in the latter stages of previous tournaments.





They were beaten by England in the semi-finals of the last two ODI World Cups in 2017 and 2022, and although they reached the final of the last two T20 World Cups (2023 and 2024), the trophy still eludes them.





"That semi-final loss against England was four years ago so I think we were a totally different looking side, they have got a lot of different players as well," Wolvaardt said of their defeat in 2022.





"It's sort of a fresh opportunity and it starts from zero, so I am looking forward to the challenge and hopefully I am able to learn from those (T20) semi-final victories that we have got and stay calmer under pressure."





Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, England's only defeat so far at this edition of the tournament was to Ashes rivals Australia.





They are favourites against a South Africa team that was bundled out for 97 by Australia in their last game. That heavy defeat ended a run of five straight wins for South Africa, who suffered a 10-wicket thrashing by England in their tournament opener.





"I am proud of this group, the way they have stuck together," England coach Charlotte Edwards said. "We have sort of five weeks away now and our best cricket is yet to come and that's a really exciting place for us as a group."





Defending champions Australia will face hosts India in the second semi-final on Thursday in the outskirts of Mumbai. The final is on Sunday.





ALSO READ: