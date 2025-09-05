South Africa's Du Preez out of Rugby Championship with injury

The 30-year-old suffered the injury in training ahead of the Springboks' Test with New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday, a game he was set to start.

Du Preez may not feature for South Africa, who have four Rugby Championship matches and the November Tests on a packed schedule, again this year after Bru confirmed he would be out for several weeks.

"It's the curse of Bordeaux-Begles at the start of this season," Bru told reporters. "In training, someone fell on his knee."

Du Preez is added to a long injury list for Bordeaux-Begles, including France scrum-half Maxime Lucu and centre Yoram Moefana.

The former Sale forward was previously expected to arrive at the Champions Cup winners in December after international duty but will instead head to France this weekend to begin his recovery.

He will be in attendance for Bordeaux-Begles' first game of the new French Top 14 season when they face La Rochelle on Saturday.