South Africa replace injured Nche with Ntlabakanye

Updated | By AFP

Asenathi Ntlabakanye has replaced injured prop Ox Nche in the South Africa squad touring Europe, SA Rugby said in a statement on Sunday.


Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye
Nche twisted both his knee and leg during the first half of a 61-7 victory over Japan in London on Saturday and has returned home to undergo scans.


South Africa face France in Paris on Saturday in a rematch of a 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final won 29-28 by the Springboks. They also face Italy, Ireland and Wales later this month.


Ntlabakanye, capped in a Test for the first time against Italy last July, faces a hearing next month into an alleged doping violation. He is free to play until then.


