South Africa replace injured Nche with Ntlabakanye





Nche twisted both his knee and leg during the first half of a 61-7 victory over Japan in London on Saturday and has returned home to undergo scans.





South Africa face France in Paris on Saturday in a rematch of a 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final won 29-28 by the Springboks. They also face Italy, Ireland and Wales later this month.





Ntlabakanye, capped in a Test for the first time against Italy last July, faces a hearing next month into an alleged doping violation. He is free to play until then.





ALSO READ:



