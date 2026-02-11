South Africa pip Afghanistan in double super over T20 thriller

Afghanistan were 187 all out after South Africa scored 187-6 in the Group D encounter in Ahmedabad.

The teams were tied again after a breathless first super over saw them both score 18, before South Africa won off the final ball of a heart-thumping second sudden-death showdown.

After South Africa bludgeoned 23 from their second super over and Afghanistan lost a wicket off the second ball of theirs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz was left needing four sixes off four balls for an unlikely victory.

Gurbaz sensationally launched Keshav Maharaj into the crowd three times with some huge blows.

A wide off the fifth ball meant Afghanistan still needed six to win but now a four would send it, incredibly, to a third super over.

With nerves jangling and pulses racing, the left-arm spinner held his nerve to bowl a wide yorker that Gurbaz smacked into the grateful hands of David Miller at point as he looked to hit a boundary.

Afghanistan -- semi-finalists in 2024 -- also lost to the group's other heavyweights, New Zealand, leaving their chances of advancing as one of the top two teams all but over.

"The boys did an amazing job, especially with the way they started with the bat," said Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan.

"To restrict them under 190 was amazing. So, so unlucky to be part of a losing team."

It was South Africa's second win. New Zealand have also won both their matches and are top of the group on net run rate.

"There's areas we can improve," said South Africa captain Aiden Markram.

"Small little phases, and it adds up to a lot in this format. You need to win games like this."

A few minutes earlier, after Gurbaz scored a brilliant 42-ball 84 in the chase, Afghanistan had needed 13 off the last over of the match to win with one wicket in hand.

After Kagiso Rabada bowled two no balls and a wide and Noor Ahmad hit a six, Afghanistan needed two to win off three balls.

But after Noor turned for the second run that would have won the match, Fazalhaq Farooqi was run out at the non-striker's end and the scores were tied.

South Africa pace bowler Lungi Ngidi was named player of the match after his 3-26 in four overs.

"I've lost so much weight today," said a smiling Ngidi.

"Never been that stressed in my life in a cricket game. Happy to come out on the winning side."

Quinton de Kock (59) and Ryan Rickelton (61) were the mainstays of South Africa's innings as they put on 114 for the second wicket.