South Africa coach aiming for Women's Rugby World Cup play-offs

Booi, capped 52 times, also captained the squad at the previous tournament in New Zealand in 2022 and is one of 19 players out of the 32 player squad with previous Women's Rugby World Cup experience.

South Africa, whose poor record pales into insignificance compared to the men's team who have won the global showpiece a record four times, are in Pool D for the tournament, which is being held in England and runs from August 22 to September 27.

They face a tough challenge to even progress from the pool stage with Six Nations runners-up France favourites to top it.

They open their campaign against Brazil on August 24 followed by an improving Italy a week later and round it off against the French on September 7.

Booi is South Africa's most experienced Test captain, having led the side in 23 Tests, and will be backed up by vice-captain Babalwa Latsha, who has skippered the Bok Women in 14 Test matches.

Booi (2010, 2014, 2022) and Tayla Kinsey (2014, 2022) are the most experienced players in the squad, which boasts a combined total of 689 Test caps.

They will be missing one key player in Lusanda Dumke, the 28-year-old 33-times capped flanker will be absent owing to health concerns.

All 32 players selected featured either against Spain in April, the Rugby Africa Women's Cup, the two Tests against Canada in July, or the two recent internationals against the Black Ferns XV.

De Bruin said what excites him most are the combinations they will work with.

"I believe that will push us towards the play-offs as we have so many options for each opponent, and that will boost our abilities," he said.

"This selection is a culmination of hard work and sacrifice for the players, and I want to congratulate them.

"We all know the journeys each one travelled and for most, it was not easy."

Squad

Scrum:

Sanelisiwe Charlie (Bulls Daisies), Xoliswa Khuzwayo (Golden Lions Women), Yonela Ngxingolo (Bulls Daisies), Babalwa Latsha (unattached), Nombuyekezo Mdliki (Border Ladies), Micke Gunter (Leicester Tigers Women/ENG), Lindelwa Gwala (unattached), Luchell Hanekom (Western Province), Nolusindiso Booi (Western Province/capt), Danelle Lochner (Harlequins Women/ENG), Nomsa Mokwai (Western Province), Anathi Qolo (Bulls Daisies), Vainah Ubisi (Bulls Daisies), Aseza Hele (Boland Dames), Catha Jacobs (unattached), Lerato Makua (Bulls Daisies), Sinazo Mcatshulwa (unattached), Sizophila Solontsi (Bulls Daisies), Faith Tshauke (Bulls Daisies)

Backs:

Unam Tose (Bulls Daisies), Tayla Kinsey (Sharks Women), Libbie Janse van Rensburg (Bulls Daisies), Mary Zulu (Sharks Women), Zintle Mpupha (Bulls Daisies), Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border Ladies), Chumisa Qawe (Bulls Daisies), Eloise Webb (Border Ladies), Jakkie Cilliers (Bulls Daisies), Ayanda Malinga (Bulls Daisies), Maceala Samboya (Boland Dames), Byrhandré Dolf (Bulls Daisies), Nadine Roos (unattached)