South Africa call up uncapped prop Porthen for November tour

The 21-year-old Stormers prop is the only uncapped player in the squad, but there is no place for veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

The two-time World Cup winner is part of a 10-strong standby roster instead.

The Boks will play five Test matches on successive Saturdays, starting at London's Wembley Stadium on November 1 against Japan.

That will be followed by trips to France, Italy, Ireland and Wales.

Munster lock Jean Kleyn, who suffered an injury during the team's opening match of the year against the Barbarians, returns to the squad along with wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and and Edwill van der Merwe.

Back row Ben-Jason Dixon, hooker Johan Grobbelaar and prop Gerhard Steenekamp have earned their first call-ups of the year to the squad.

"Most of the players in the group have been with us throughout the season, while others are back from injury or have done the job for us before in the last few years," said Erasmus in a Springbok statement.

"It's also great to see a young player like Zachary, who has emerged through our junior structures, come through the ranks into the senior set-up, and we are excited to see what he can do at this level."

Captain Siya Kolisi could rack up a century of caps on tour having reached 98 in the 29-27 victory over Argentina at Twickenham earlier this month that saw South Africa clinch a second straight Rugby Championship crown.

Squad:

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Jean Kleyn, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Zachary Porthen, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams