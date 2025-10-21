Sinner out of Italy's Davis Cup title defence: captain

The world number two had previously said that he was unsure of his participation in the final eight of the international tournament, which will be held in Bologna over November 18-23.

"Jannik Sinner has not made himself available for 2025," Volandri said.

"The Davis Cup is and will always be his home and I'm sure that Jannik will come back to the team soon."

Thanks to Sinner Italy won its first Davis Cup since 1976 two years ago and then retained the trophy in 2024.

Sinner's participation had been in doubt since the four-time Grand Slam winner said last week he didn't know whether he would represent his country.

The 24-year-old made that statement while in Riyadh for the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament which he won by beating Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz.