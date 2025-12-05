The Sharks confirm transition in head coaching role

Commenting on his decision Plumtree said: “This decision was not taken lightly. I have always been, and will always remain, a Sharks man through and through. My commitment to the jersey has been unwavering across my many years of service to the franchise.”

The Sharks CEO, Shaun Bryans added: “This decision taken by Plum has been made in the best interests of The Sharks, with the long-term success and stability of the team at heart. The Sharks accept his decision with respect and gratitude, and we extend our sincere thanks for his contribution, leadership, and deep care for the badge.

“Plum has played an important role in guiding our squad through a challenging and evolving period, and his influence has been invaluable. He will remain part of our high-performance system, and will continue to contribute in a capacity that is still being finalised.”

As we move into a transition period, Sharks legend and current assistant coach JP Pietersen will assume the role of Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. JP has already demonstrated the calm authority, game understanding and people-centered leadership that mark him as a coach of the future. He has excelled at junior and Currie Cup level, earning the trust and respect of players, fellow coaches, and management alike.

JP Pietersen commented: “The Sharks have shaped my entire rugby life and stepping into this role is both an honour and a responsibility I hold with deep respect. Plum has given so much to this union and to me personally, and we are all grateful for his leadership and the standards he has set. My focus now is to provide stability, clarity and to help this team express the best of who we are. We have a united group, a proud jersey and a community that believes in us, and I’m fully committed to guiding the boys through this transition period with energy and purpose.”

The process of considering potential candidates for the permanent Head Coach role is underway and further updates will be communicated once concluded.

The Sharks take this opportunity to thank Plum for his invaluable contribution as Head Coach and for his unwavering commitment to the brand and we look forward to his continued connection with the franchise he has given so much to over the years. We also extend our full support to JP Pietersen as he guides the team through this interim period.

“While change during the season naturally brings adjustment, it also opens the door to fresh opportunity. Our ambitions as a franchise remains unchanged and we are committed to moving forward with purpose, and a continued belief in what this team can achieve”, concluded Bryans.