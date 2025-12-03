Serena Williams denies she plans tennis return

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has not competed since a third-round loss at the 2022 US Open left her one short of the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, held by Margaret Court in the women's game and Novak Djokovic in men's tennis.





"It is correct that she is back on the Registered Testing Pool list," Adrian Bassett, a spokesman for the the International Tennis Integrity Agency, the sport's drug-testing body told AFP in London on Tuesday in response to media reports the 44-year-old American had registered.





"At this stage we have no other information."





But Williams denied she was planning a return to competitive tennis by posting later Tuesday on X: "Omg (Oh My God) yall (you all) I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy".





Following her three-set defeat by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at Flushing Meadows three years ago, Williams said she did not want to use the word "retiring" but instead explained she was "evolving" away from tennis.





Players who decide to return to testing need to provide information about their time and locations when they are available to give samples.





They also need to complete testing for six months before they are allowed to return to competition.





Williams's older sister, Venus, -- seven times major singles champion -- returned to tennis in July at the age of 45 after almost two years away from the Women's Tennis Association tour.





When Venus, a seven-time major singles champion, came back at the DC Open, she spoke about wishing Serena would join her on tour again. The sisters won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles as a pair and three Olympic gold medals as well.





"I keep saying to my team: The only thing that would make this better is if she was here," said Venus at the time. "Like, we always did everything together, so of course I miss her.





"But if she comes back, I'm sure she'll let y'all know."



