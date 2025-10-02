Skipper Scott Barrett returns as All Blacks change six for Wallabies Test





The All Blacks locked away the Bledisloe Cup for another year after their tense 33-24 victory over the Wallabies in Auckland last weekend, a game lock Barrett missed with a shoulder injury.





But there is plenty still to play for as they strive to reclaim the Rugby Championship crown from South Africa.





Trailing the Springboks by a point heading into the sixth and final round, victory on Saturday is crucial for New Zealand, while hoping Argentina upset South Africa in London.





Australia, three points behind New Zealand, still have a glimmer of hope but must win and also hope the Pumas do them a favour.





Barrett's return is a welcome boost to a side without his fly-half brother Beauden, who hurt his shoulder in the first-half at Eden Park.





In his absence, Damian McKenzie will assume the playmaker duties, with livewire Cam Roigard at scrum-half.





Leicester Fainga'anuku got the nod to make his first appearance since the 2023 Rugby World Cup at left wing after Caleb Clarke was ruled out with an ankle niggle. Leroy Carter will be on the right flank.





Quinn Tupaea has been promoted to outside centre in place of Billy Proctor, with Jordie Barrett on the inside and Will Jordan playing his 50th Test at fullback.





Among the forwards, Fabian Holland makes way for Scott Barrett, who partners Tupou Vaa'i in the second row, while Peter Lakai starts at No.8 after four previous appearances off the bench.





Tamaiti Williams replaces the concussed Ethan de Groot in the front row alongside Fletcher Newell.





"We saw how competitive and determined the Wallabies were in Auckland last weekend, staying in the fight right to the end," said All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.





"We expect another tough contest this Saturday. We have picked a 23 to go toe-to-toe with a quality Australian team.





"It's all up for grabs in what has been the most even Rugby Championship we’ve ever seen and we’re here to cap off this competition with a performance we can be proud of," he added.





New Zealand (15-1)





Will Jordan; Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard; Peter Lakai, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker; Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (capt); Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams





Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, George Bower, Pasilo Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Rieko Ioane, Ruben Love





