Samoa snatch final 2027 Rugby World Cup berth





The Samoans have played at every World Cup except the inaugural edition but were pushed hard by a Belgium side targeting their first appearance.





Samoa finished top of the qualifying tournament ahead of Belgium thanks to a bonus point against Namibia.





They were pushed hard. Belgium led 6-3 at half-time despite struggling in the scrum.





Castres back-rower Abraham Papali'i touched down for Samoa after an hour, and the Pacific islanders increased their lead with a penalty.





A try seven minutes from time by Belgian captain Jean-Baptiste Decubber levelled the score, but it was not enough.





The 2027 Rugby World Cup will feature 24 teams divided into six pools of four. The draw is scheduled for early December.





The other teams are hosts Australia, France, New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, South Africa, Scotland, Wales, Fiji, England, Argentina, Japan, Georgia, Spain, Portugal, Romania, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe, Tonga, Uruguay, Canada, the United States and Chile.



