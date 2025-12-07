Salah tirade adds to Slot's troubles during Liverpool slump

The Premier League champions have problems after a run of four wins in 15 games in all competitions and now have to deal with what could be a messy divorce from one of the club's all-time greats.

Only two men – Ian Rush and Roger Hunt – have scored more than Salah's 250 goals for the 20-time English champions.

The Egyptian has been key to two of those title triumphs, most notably last season when he swept the board of individual awards for a stunning campaign as Slot won the league in his debut season.

Now Salah claims his relationship with the Dutchman is broken after being left on the bench for the past three games.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame," said Salah.

Despite the 33-year-old's lack of form playing a major role in Liverpool's decline this season, Slot had remained loyal to Salah until the past week.

He has scored just five times in 19 appearances and been regularly criticised by pundits for his lack of work rate defensively.

Liverpool and Salah were already set for a short-term separation as he departs to represent his country at the Africa Cup of Nations after games against Inter Milan and Brighton this week.

However, the player has hinted the Brighton match could be his last at Anfield.

"I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now," added Salah.

"I will be at Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to the Africa cup. I don't know what is going to happen when I am there."

A public confrontation with a much-loved legend is the last thing Slot needed right now with his credit among the Liverpool fanbase dwindling just months after lifting the Premier League.

Failure to hold onto a 2-0 and 3-2 lead against Leeds means the Reds have won just two of their last 10 league games to tumble down to eighth in the table and realistically end their hopes of defending the title well before Christmas.

While Slot has made a bold call in dropping Salah, his reluctance to do the same to centre-back Ibrahima Konate is increasingly becoming a stick to beat him with.

With Liverpool leading 2-0, Konate gifted Leeds a route back into the game with a needless lunge on Willy Gnonto as the ball was running out to concede a penalty.

Within seconds, Liverpool’s comfortable cushion was wiped out as, roared on by a vociferous home crowd, Leeds build on their momentum to equalise through Anton Stach.

"Konate’s decision for the penalty was just unbelievable," said former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

Even after Dominik Szoboszlai restored the Reds’ lead, they conceded again as Ao Tanaka slammed in from a corner in stoppage time.

Slot conceded there was little new to Liverpool's failings as they again conceded late and from a set-piece.

Yet his inability to arrest the slide leaves doubts hanging over both his and Salah's future heading into 2026.