SA Women’s U19 into final of T20 Women’s World Cup

SA Women’s U19 into final of T20 World Cup
Updated | By Bulletin
South Africa’s Under-19 Women defeated Australia by five wickets in Kuala Lumpur, to book their spot in the T20 World Cup final for the first time.
South Africa’s Under-19 Women defeated Australia by five wickets in Kuala Lumpur, to book their spot in the T20 World Cup final for the first time.
Ashleigh van Wyk's four-wicket haul saw the Proteas restrict Australia to 105 for eight.
In reply, Jemma Botha top-scored with 37-off-24 balls as South Africa reached the target with eleven deliveries remaining.
The win means South Africa maintains its unbeaten status at the tournament and will face either India or England in the final on Sunday.
🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) January 31, 2025
What a game! What a team! SA U19W conquer Australia U19W in the semi-final to book their spot in the final of the #U19WorldCup 2025 🏏🌎🏆.
An absolutely phenomenal effort from these young stars 🌟.#AlwaysRising #U19WorldCup #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/OgutBEv2nc
ALSO READ:
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
“Is there a pilot on board?” Announcement shocks passengers
Passengers aboard this flight were left with more questions than answers!Stacey & J Sbu 47 minutes ago
-
Danny Guselli chats to Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins
" Well, it's good to have those songs doing the work for you. We were ta...Danny Guselli an hour ago