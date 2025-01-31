 SA Women’s U19 into final of T20 Women’s World Cup
SA Women’s U19 into final of T20 World Cup

South Africa’s Under-19 Women defeated Australia by five wickets in Kuala Lumpur, to book their spot in the T20 World Cup final for the first time. 

Ashleigh van Wyk's four-wicket haul saw the Proteas restrict Australia to 105 for eight. 


In reply, Jemma Botha top-scored with 37-off-24 balls as South Africa reached the target with eleven deliveries remaining. 


The win means South Africa maintains its unbeaten status at the tournament and will face either India or England in the final on Sunday.


