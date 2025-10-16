Rugby Championship shelved next year, back for 2027 in new calendar

New Zealand are set to travel to South Africa in 2026 for a series billed as the "Greatest Rivalry" -- the first traditional tour involving rugby union's historic superpowers for three decades.

A new Nations Cup is also being launched, bringing together the northern hemisphere teams that make up the Six Nations, the four sides in the Rugby Championship and most likely Japan and Fiji.

That tournament will also be played in 2028 and 2030, SANZAAR said.

It means no room for a Rugby Championship between Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina next year.

But SANZAAR said it would be back in 2027, the year of the Rugby World Cup in Australia, before another break in 2030 for tours during the August-September window.

"This new calendar for southern hemisphere rugby is all about bringing to the fans the highest level of world-class rugby and action," said SANZAAR chief Brendan Morris.

"Indeed, after listening to what supporters, broadcasters and our stakeholders want, we've worked with the unions to craft a bold and dynamic schedule designed to deliver unforgettable moments every year."

South Africa won the Rugby Championship this year.