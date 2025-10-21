Rudling and Smith power to exciting WILD RIDE wins

With some wet conditions to negotiate for riders, there were many happy faces coming across the finish line in the various events as the trails surrounding Westown Square showed off their wares in exciting fashion.





The 35km Cactus was the flagship race at the event and attracted a lot of interest from riders of all abilities.





It was Rudling who managed to get himself into the lead and come home first to be the first WILD RIDE winner ahead of Thabiso Zindela in second and Cody Maidman in third.





“It was a great race today for me and I managed to get a gap and hold on for the win,” Rudling said. “The route was awesome with some sharp, punchy climbs and maybe a few more kilometres next year would be a great addition.





“The conditions were prime today with the overnight rain making some sections slick and muddy, but overall brilliant riding conditions.”





Organisers will be pleased to know that they will have Rudling back in 2026.





“I’ll definitely be back next year now that there is a title to defend!”





The women’s race was also a relatively close affair with Riley Smith edging Frances Janse van Rensberg in an exciting duel to the line.





Third place in the women’s race went to the young Natalie Kluza.





Speaking after her win, Shongweni-based star Smith felt it was a great day out with some exciting racing.





“The race went really well, it was quite a tactical race, and the conditions made it even more interesting,” Smith said “It was close racing with Frances until the last 2km where I managed to break away and hold it until the end.





“The route was a nice mix of climbing, single track and fast descents.





“I’ll definitely come back next year, Shongweni is where I do a lot of my training so it’s fun to race the trails I use to train on,” she added.





In the shorter 18km Tumbleweed race it was Elijah Pretorious and Oliver Brown who came across the line together with Mozam Butt finishing third.





In the women’s race it was Sandra Pautz who finished first with second going to Cara Upton and third going the way of Erin Lowe.





Young Nipper Grayson Despy finished the 8km Colt in first place with father Clifford Despy ending second and another Nipper Michael Gibbs in third.





SUMMARY OF RESULTS - Balwin Properties WILD RIDE





35km Cactus

Men

1.Tayne Rudling 01:17:15

2.Thabiso Zindela 01:18:09

3.Cody Maidman 01:20:03

4.Cade Smith 01:21:34

5.Siphesihle Ngcobo 01:23:47





Women

1.Riley Smith 01:32:49

2.Frances Janse van Rensberg 01:33:11

3.Natalie Kluza 01:38:08

4.Toni Trodd 01:54:07

5.Abbey Hackland 02:04:02





18km Tumbleweed

Men

1.Elijah Pretorious 40:24

2.Oliver Brown 40:24

3.Mozam Butt 01:11:48

4.Darren Ruth 01:20:21

5.Diehann Durand 01:21:45





Women

1.Sandra Pautz 01:28:47

2.Cara Upton 01:37:08

3.Erin Lowe 01:38:05

4.Jasmine Govender 01:46:32

5.Megan Knipe 01:46:38





8km Colt

Men

1.Grayson Despy 39:13

2.Clifford Despy 39:16

3.Michael Gibbs 40:20





Women

1.Amber du Pisanie 41:14

2.Liza Durand 49:01

3.Tatum Camp 49:04



