Ruben Amorim named as new Manchester United manager

The 39-year-old Portuguese coach, who won two Primeira Liga titles with Sporting Lisbon, has signed a deal until 2027 and will join the club on November 11.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men's first team, subject to work visa requirements," the club said on its website.

"He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club."

United described Amorim as "one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football".

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Amorim arrives at Old Trafford.

United sacked Ten Hag on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them languishing 14th in the Premier League, with just three wins from nine matches.