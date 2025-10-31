Rodri return fuels Guardiola belief in Man City title challenge

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner missed most of last season following knee surgery and has been plagued by fitness issues so far this term.

City have lost three of their opening nine league games to slip six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Yet, Guardiola's men have only lost once in their last 11 games in all competitions to start strongly in the Champions League and reach the League Cup quarter-finals.

Rodri is set to be involved for the first time in nearly a month when City host second-placed Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

"I think he (Rodri) will be ready to help. I don't know if he will be able to play from the beginning, but hopefully he can be with us," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

Erling Haaland is also fit despite picking up a knock the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend that halted City's momentum in the title race.

"Still, we're not our best but we're close," added Guardiola.

"I've said before that we have the smell when I see the team and the training dressing room, how we apply and how we want to do things.

"I have the feeling Rodri can become his best, we'll be a team that's difficult to beat.

"Will we be still close to the (title) fight? I don't know but from the beginning since the Club World Cup in the United States, I'm optimistic about what this team can do this season."

City begin the weekend two points behind Bournemouth, who are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Guardiola has been particularly impressed by the Cherries after they cashed in on three of their preferred back four last season.

Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi joined Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain respectively for combined fees in excess of £150 million ($198 million).

"They are top. How co-ordinated they are with the hierarchy with the sporting directors, with the managers and with the players," said Guardiola.

"They have a clear philosophy and that doesn't change."



