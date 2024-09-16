Red Bull boss blames Sainz for crash with Perez

Horner said the Spaniard had drifted across the track towards Perez to cause the collision that wrecked the Mexican's race and robbed Red Bull of valuable constructors' championship points.





"It looked to me, just looking at the replay, like Carlos drifts across the circuit to the left-hand side," said Horner.





"It's done a huge amount of damage -- a massive accident.





"So, it cost us points, crucial points, for Checo and for the constructors. So very disappointing."





The pair tangled while battling for third place behind winner Oscar Piastri of McLaren and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.





"He deserved a lot more," said Horner of Perez who seemed to have recovered his form after a long run in the doldrums during which he scored only 36 points in 10 races as Red Bull lost their dominant position.





Piastri's victory along with team-mate Lando Norris finishing fourth lifted McLaren 20 points clear of Red Bull at the top of the teams' championship, ending the champions run of 55 races as leaders.





"He should at the very least have been on the podium today," added Horner, who suggested a penalty should be in store for Sainz at next weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.